Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
James Edward Felix Palmer

Mr. James Edward Felix Palmer, age 87, of Thunder Bay, ON passed away July 21, 2019 at TBRHSC 2A. Born August 17, 1931 in James River, Nova Scotia. James served during the Korean War; enlisted with the Canadian Army 1953 - 1956.
Survived by three children: Devona, Patrick (Deb), Leola (Frank); grandchildren: Luke (Becky), Jesse (Tyler), Cody, Sommer, Jamie (Geoff), Paige (Mark), Timothy (Kristine), Nicole (Michael) and Kailey; great grandchildren: Dylan, Jacob, Finnley and Livia, James, Carter and Jacob, Layna, Leigha, Rosie and sister Margie Palmer. He was predeceased by his wife Loretta and their two sons Randy and Edward. Interment to take place August 17, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 10:30am. A small gathering to follow at Castlegreen Community Centre.

Toodaloodaloo Dad


www.nwfainc.com
