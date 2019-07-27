|
Mr. James Edward Felix Palmer, age 87, of Thunder Bay, ON passed away July 21, 2019 at TBRHSC 2A. Born August 17, 1931 in James River, Nova Scotia. James served during the Korean War; enlisted with the Canadian Army 1953 - 1956.Toodaloodaloo Dad
Survived by three children: Devona, Patrick (Deb), Leola (Frank); grandchildren: Luke (Becky), Jesse (Tyler), Cody, Sommer, Jamie (Geoff), Paige (Mark), Timothy (Kristine), Nicole (Michael) and Kailey; great grandchildren: Dylan, Jacob, Finnley and Livia, James, Carter and Jacob, Layna, Leigha, Rosie and sister Margie Palmer. He was predeceased by his wife Loretta and their two sons Randy and Edward. Interment to take place August 17, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 10:30am. A small gathering to follow at Castlegreen Community Centre.
