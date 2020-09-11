

Feb.18/53 – July 31/20



“As you leave this world to

join those who

have gone before you,

God Bless you James.

Know that you are missed and loved......

today and always.”

Jim died suddenly at his home in Vancouver due to a combination of several health issues at the age of 67. He moved west fifteen years ago to join many family members who lived on the coast of BC. Jim volunteered at several charities, attended a variety of churches, walked many miles on the streets of Vancouver and knew all the best coffee shops. The Vancouver Public Library was his second home. For many years Jim researched and designed an inventive process for fighting forest fires. Although his “idea” never went into production, the process kept him engaged and occupied. Jim was always willing to play a game of Chess, Cribbage or Scrabble, lend a helping hand, or engage in lively conversations about his Christian beliefs. Jim's proudest life's accomplishments were his children, being scouted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers while in high school, and perfecting a very specific technical skill during his career as a millwright. Jim is survived by Ian (Tim), Jennifer (Jamie), Tessa, and his grandchildren Jyrah, Alissa, Breanne, and Lucas. He also leaves his siblings Luella (Walter), Heather (Roland), Rick (Susan), Kathy, Robert, and many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. At his request, Jim was cremated in Vancouver and a small family gathering was held outdoors to honour his life. Through ‘Zoom' family members from around the world were able to attend virtually. Jim's favourite homemade food was served, and his chosen music was played.