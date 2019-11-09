|
|
The voice of an angel, a gift from God.
Jim was given a gift. "The voice of an angel, a gift from God".
This was how his Victorian grandmother described his gift to him
as a young boy soprano in Hexham, England in the 1930's.
HIS LIFE'S DESTINY WAS TO SHARE THIS GIFT WITH ALL.
After serving in the RAF during the second World War he moved to Thunder Bay in 1947 with his Canadian bride, Florence and immediately offered his talents to the local choral music scene. From the outset Jim was a popular bass soloist, church organist and choir director.
Jim's musical reputation in Thunder Bay was established when he was awarded the coveted Commonwealth Rose Bowl award in 1948 for outstanding vocalist of the Lakehead Music Festival. At that time, this festival attracted over 6000 contestants across all musical categories.
In describing Jim's deep rich bass voice performance, the adjudicators stated that they had no hesitation in giving him the top prize of the Festival remarking that, "Here was a musical mind sensing the words and painting a picture of the song."
After participating in the Fort William Male Choir as guest soloist, Jim founded the City's first mixed voice choir "The Jim Jewitt Singers". Under his musical direction this Choir performed full scale musical productions of the day, such as 'Camelot' and 'Porgy and Bess', complete with orchestral accompaniment.
Under his direction, the choir was renamed The Lakehead Choral Group and continues to this day to provide high quality musical entertainment to the Thunder Bay community.
For decades, Jim was the principal Organist and Choir Director at First Church United. His singing touched one's heart and soul.
SHARING THE GIFT - JIM'S CAREER AS A TEACHER
Jim began his teaching career offering vocal music to rural public schools whose students had never before seen the likes of an English boy soprano turned choirmaster in Canada.
Within a few years, Jim began teaching high school Music helping local singers such as Bobby Curtola, begin their singing career.
During the sixties and seventies, as Director of Music at Westgate High School, he built up an amazingly successful concert and stage band program. He touched the hearts and lives of so many students and parents with his love of music.
Jim was a demanding and inspiring music teacher with high standards who brought out the best in each student's performance.
Under his "baton", the Westgate concert and stage bands would consistently impress adjudicators and win at local festivals and in other cities such as Winnipeg, Toronto, and even took first prize in an International marching band competition in Moose Jaw.
Many of Jim's students were influenced by his enthusiasm and love for music and went on to pursue their own musical careers in performance or musical education.
For his 90th birthday celebration in 2002, a small group of his past students formed a reunion stage band to honour him and perform at his celebration. Without missing a beat Jim picked up his baton and directed them in a musical performance that was the highlight of the celebration.
HIS FAMILY
Over his 97 years Jim gave his life to music and family. Married first to Florence McMillan from Weyburn, Saskatchewan, they raised their 4 children and 11 grandchildren until her passing in 1995. Whether travelling across the country in his hand-made camping trailer or playing cards at their Round Lake Camp in the evening with friends, Jim embodied his favorite piece of advice he offered to all he met - "ENJOY".
In 2001, he married Florence's sister, Belle Davies who had lost her husband Len decades earlier. Jim and Belle gave each other a new lease on life in their seventies and enjoyed travelling together throughout Canada, Arizona, and returned to England for the first time since the War to connect with the Jewitt relatives.
Jim was a devoted husband. When both Florence's and Belle's health declined in their latter years, he was present at their bedside every day, offering his love and care until death caused them to part.
He was forever generous and an inspiration to all of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He would do anything he could for his family and will always be remembered for his ready-for-anything spirit.
At the age of 94 he travelled to Haida Gwai to visit a grandson and later to Costa Rica to sing "What a Wonderful World" at his son's wedding. His soulful voice remained full and rich even into his nineties.
After his second wife Belle died in 2015 he remained fiercely independent living in his own home and maintained his driver's license up until a month before he passed.
Jim embraced the new world of computer technology He would create family slide shows with his own musical soundtracks including his own singing. He was still making Facetime calls on his Apple Ipad with his great grandchildren from his hospital bed just days before he passed.
HIS PARTING
On Wednesday, October 30th, 2019, Jim passed peacefully at the TBRHSC after a short two week stay. He was surrounded by 20 family members in a hospital room that the doctor said was filled with love.
Even at his parting, he was sharing music and song with his family in his final moments.
It was a precious gift to have had Jim as a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather, teacher, musical director or as a friend.
He will always be remembered through his gift of music, his indomitable spirit and the love that he shared with us all during his long and accomplished life.
He is survived by daughters: Jill Schutte (Lionel) Jeanne Olson (Ben), sons: David Jewitt (Nina), Don Jewitt (Margaret), niece Patti Fero and nephew Jack Davies (Joanne), Grandchildren: Susan Vincent (Kevin), Barry Schutte (Carey), Russell Schutte (Kim), Kevin Schutte (Melanie), Nick Jewitt (Alexandra), Nathaniel Jewitt (Misha), Niels Jewitt (Nathalie), Stefan Jewitt, Glory Jewitt, Melody Jewitt (Paul), Lucas Jewitt (Nicole) and a growing family of beautiful Great Grand children.
The family would thank Dr Nicole St. Jacques, for her attentive care over the years, Dr. Hazem Elmansey, who was willing to take some risks on an elderly patient who was young at heart and all of the excellent staff at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. We also would like to thank Dr. Ella Goodman for her kindness and compassion at Jim's passing.
At Jim's request, there will not be a public funeral service but the family will hold a private internment ceremony in the near future.
Please feel free to visit jamesjewitt.forevermissed.com to view some special memories his family is gathering. The family would also welcome your memories, condolences and any special life stories you may have from meeting and knowing this remarkable man.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to Dr. Elmansey's Urology Research Group, TBRHSC, 980 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario, P7B 6V4