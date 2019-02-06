|
|
On February 3, 2019, James Eli Adams passed away at his home at the age of 78 years after several years of declining health. Jim was born and raised in Fort William and a life-long resident of Thunder Bay. Jim grew up proudly in Westfort and attended Selkirk CVI. On September 1, 1962, he married Diane Beverly Boress and they have been together in love for over 56 years. Jim was an avid sportsman and loved playing football, hockey, broomball, baseball, golf and curling over the years. Jim loved camping at the beach and later at Ryan's Lodge at Arrow Lake where he spent many summers with family and friends. Jim was opinionated and a man of conviction and was never shy about voicing his opinions to anyone. Jim was a Stationary Engineer with Kellough Bros. Dairy in the 60s and 70s then moving to the City of Thunder Bay until his retirement in 2001. Jim had an affable personality making friends easily wherever he went. Jim is survived by the love of his life Diane, sons Jim, Bill (Nancy) and Brad (Marla), by his brothers Jack (Lois), Jeff (Lisa), Jordi (Cheryl) and Greg, by his sisters-in-law Betty (Leo) and Debbie (Greg), but most lovingly by his grandchildren Brendon, Jaymeson, Zachary, Britton and Kennedy. Cremation will take place with a memorial celebration of his life and family in the spring. On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca