|
|
James Henry Oliver, age 80, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020, at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital, after a short battle with cancer. Jim was born on June 10, 1939, on his big sister Arlene's fourth birthday. The only boy in a family of three sisters, he was sometimes doted on and sometimes out- numbered. Jim grew up mostly in the Port Arthur and Current River area, spending some time in Toronto as a young man. In 1965, he married the love of his life, Isobel Gordon, and together they raised three children and welcomed six grandchildren.
Over the years, Jim worked for the CPR as a telegrapher, Western Automatic Beverages and Klomp-Wakefield Dairies (later Beatrice, Parmalat). For over twenty years, Jim enjoyed his country milk route to Kakabeka and Murillo and chatting with the people he met and served.
Jim was an avid reader who enjoyed gardening, cooking, country and western music, PBS mysteries, a good game of Crib and most recently painting with water colours. He enjoyed many a coffee and conversation with the friends of his sons at the family home and later with his new found friends at his condominium.
Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Isobel; children Cathy Kurish (Rob), Bruce (Tanya), Rick (Kristen); grandchildren Jacob, Ben, Hannah, Elizabeth, Carter and Cale; sisters, Arlene Hardick and Karen Davis (Bob); sisters-in-law, Gwen Everts (Don), Robertta Pajunen (Veikko) and many nieces and nephews who affectionately called him “Uncle Jimmy”.
Predeceased by mother Olivia Tennant and step-father Jim; father James Howard Oliver; in-laws, Isobel and Bruce Gordon; sister Marilyn Lemcke; brothers-in-law Bob Hardick and Wayne Lemcke.
The family would like to thank Dr. Anthes and the doctors and nurses of the oncology ward at TBRH, for the excellent care they provided Jim over the last two weeks, during these very difficult times in our world. Thank you also to the family and friends who have reached out with phone calls, texts and emails during a time of social isolation. We appreciate it more than you know.
Cremation has taken place and a private burial with immediate family will occur. A Celebration of Jim's life will be planned for a later date. Donations to Teen Challenge or the charity of your choice would be appreciated
“Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.”'
Psalm 91: 1 and 2