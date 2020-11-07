It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James Joseph O'Kane on October 26, 2020, at home with family after a very short fight with cancer.

Jim was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario on April 14th, 1961 and moved to Toronto with his mother and sisters in 1963 after the passing of his birth father James O'Kane Sr. It was in Toronto where his mother Glenda met his step-father Tommy Melvin, a man that he always greatly admired. Glenda and Tommy expanded their family to include Jim and his four sisters and one brother. Jim attended Our Lady of Victory elementary school and then George Harvey Colligate, moving back to Thunder Bay in his late teens, where he lived with his aunt Cheryl Storkson, a person whom he always cared very deeply for. Shortly after moving back to Thunder Bay Jim began his apprenticeship and became a member of the Ironworkers Local 759. Over the years also working on and off in the Alberta Local 720 union. Being an Ironworker and "brother" was a true passion of his. Jim met the love of his life Susan in 1988 and together they raised their children Carrie and James. The passing of their infant son Bradley in 1993 always weighed heavy on Jim and they are now united again. Jim was a workaholic but always made time for taking his kids on multiple yearly trips. And making every holiday special, Memories they will never forget. In recent years the light of his life was his grandsons Jaxon and Brandon. He would jump at any chance he had to babysit and just hang out with them. We will never let them forget all the memories you made in your short time with them. Jim is predeceased by his father James O'Kane Sr. and step-father Tommy Melvin, his sister Laurie O'Kane and son Bradley O'Kane; also his life long friend Randy Buckley and best friend/ work partner Pete Figas. He is survived by his ex wife and great friend Susan McDaid, his daughter Carrie (Mike), grandsons Jaxon and Brandon Teran and son James, mother Glenda Melvin, sisters Debbie, Sharon, Kelly and his brother Sam Melvin. As well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Jim's children and family would like to say a special thanks to his exwife Susan for caring for him at home in his last days making sure he was comfortable and well cared for. Like he told everyone he really was in good hands! A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





