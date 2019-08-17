|
July 21st, 1932 –
Aug 3rd, 2019
It is with sadness the family of James Junichi Inaba announce his passing at Pioneer Ridge on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at the age of 87. Jim was born on July 21st, 1932 in Kennedy, BC, the first son of Chuaburo Inaba and Yoshie Hayashi. Jim loved all music and had an extensive collection of records, CD's and tapes. Jim's elementary schooling was in BC and his high school was Fort William Collegiate. After working for 35 years in the office of N. M. Paterson & Sons, Jim retired and went to Confederation College where he completed a 3 year program in computers in a year and a half, coming third in his class. He ended his working career in the office of Triad Exterior Contracting. Jim enjoyed many sports, and in his younger years coached Westfort baseball teams including the year his younger brother Ray, pitched a no-hitter. For many years Jim and Ken bowled on the same team in the Men's Major League. Golf was Jim's sport as he got older. He was a longtime member of the Fort William Country Club where he again made many friendships. After retiring, Jim enjoyed spending winters in his condo in Florida, letting us know he didn't golf every day. After living in Waverly Park Towers for about 30 years, Jim decided to sell both condos and move to assisted living at Glacier Ridge, where he lived for about six years. In the past year and a half, Jim's health declined and he moved into Pioneer Ridge in late May of this year. The friendships and care at Glacier Ridge were also appreciated and the palliative care at Pioneer Ridge was exceptional. What a wonderful staff! They even cared for us with hugs and condolences when the time came. Jim will forever be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his sisters Peggy Taira and Lily Feiner and his brother Ken (Dorothy), 11 nieces and nephews Les (Deirdre), Shelley, Wayne, Allan, Rob (Joanna), Mark (Connie), David (Isabelle), Amy (Phil), Lisa (Neil), David (Eva), Craig (Lisa), 16 great nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew and niece. Jim was predeceased by his parents, sister Irene and her husband John Sunohara, brother Ray and brother-in-law Shin Taira. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at Mountain View Cemetery at a later date. Whether you're rolling a bowling ball, catching a baseball or trying for a hole-in-one, think of our Jim.
