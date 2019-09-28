|
|
It is with shattered hearts, the family of James "Jim" Koski, age 75 years,
announce his sudden passing on Thursday, September 26, 2019 following a
brief illness. Left to mourn this devastating loss are his beloved wife of
54 years, Lynda; son, Kevin (Deanna) and daughter Jennifer, as well as
extended family and many friends. Following Jim's wishes cremation has taken
place and an informal gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a
later date. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to
the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. If friends so
desire, donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 5 (Van
Norman Street) or Branch 63 (Dryden).
