Everest Of Thunder Bay
299 Waverley St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5Z7
807-344-1121
James "Jim" Koski

James "Jim" Koski Obituary

It is with shattered hearts, the family of James "Jim" Koski, age 75 years,


announce his sudden passing on Thursday, September 26, 2019 following a


brief illness. Left to mourn this devastating loss are his beloved wife of


54 years, Lynda; son, Kevin (Deanna) and daughter Jennifer, as well as


extended family and many friends. Following Jim's wishes cremation has taken


place and an informal gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a


later date. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to


the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. If friends so


desire, donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 5 (Van


Norman Street) or Branch 63 (Dryden).



Please sign the


online condolences at


everestofthunderbay.com

Remember
