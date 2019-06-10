|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James (Jim) Logan Sr., on Friday, June 6, 2019, at the age of 68, at home in Nipigon, peacefully in his sleep. Dad was an avid fisherman, hunter and a Fraser Lake die hard. He valued his time with all his friends and family, especially his grandchildren and great granddaughter. He still missed his days at the Plywood Mill and cherished the friendships that he made over the years. He is predeceased by his parents Graydon Logan and Lorraine Robertson, step-father Bob Robertson, sisters – Judy, Joanne and Rhonda (Cindy), in-laws – Dan and Shirley Jardine and brother-in-law Roy Cross. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Wanda Logan (Jardine), son Jim (Angie) Logan Jr. of Fort Wayne, Indiana and daughter Cheryl Dillon of Thunder Bay, Ontario, by grandchildren – Randi, Erika, Brooke, Mackenzie and Graydon and by great granddaughter Nova-Lynn, by siblings – Pauline, Billy (Joey), Bobby (Roseanne), Randy (France), Tommy (Debbie), Laurie (Doug), Dianne and Julie, brother-in-law Doug, step-mother June Logan, step siblings – John, Judy (Nelson), Bonnie (Butch), Betty (Doug), Jenny (Don) and Bert, special uncle and aunt Omer and Leonie Belisle, brothers and sisters-in-law – Linda Cross, Velma (John Cameron), Joan (Mark) Hardy and Brian (Jody Nuttall) and life-long friends – Andy (Margie) Hardy, Chuck Laframboise and fishing buddy Jeff (Chris) Tessmer. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews. Dad held a special place in his heart for many people that were in his life but there was always an extra special place for his honourary niece Candace Hardy. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at Lake Helen Resource Centre on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 1 P.M. until 4 P.M. Friends so wishing may make donations in his name to the charity of their choice. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.