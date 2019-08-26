|
8/25/1925 – 9/16/17
There will always be a heartache,
And often a silent tear,
But always precious memories,
Of the days when you were here.
We hold you close
within our hearts,
And there you will remain,
To walk with us
throughout our lives,
Until we meet again.
Dearly missed.
~With love from Linda, Luciano, Louie, Jimmy, Tammy, Samuel, great grandson Christopher, grandchildren Greg, Amanda, Timo, Taylor, Cole, Kaytlyn, Courtnie, Stockwell, Chase, Jayden, Loucas, Gabriella, Rylan and Miss Mia, great great grandchildren and family.