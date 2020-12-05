

(Nipigon, Ontario)



October 21, 1950 –

November 28, 2020



Online condolences may be made at

www.sargentandson.com

It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear Jimmy. On November 28th in the loving arms of his wife Sandra, Jimmy peacefully left this earth and was called home to be with the Lord.Born to Harold and Isabel Gannon, Jimmy and his 4 siblings grew up in Red Rock, ON. Jimmy was never shy to tell the tales of how early he was put to work in the family business; cleaning the school buses and eventually driving them. After graduating Nip-Rock High Jimmy's career path led him to complete his Millwright Apprenticeship. Jimmy was a proud member of Millwright Local 1151 until retirement. Jimmy was always up for an adventure whether it was fishing, bird hunting, snowmobiling or quading. Boating was also a passion of Jimmy's, which was quickly introduced by his father in law and good mate, Alfie Dampier. Our family had Caribou Cove rockin' back in the day. Jimmy enjoyed many years of playing hockey in Red Rock for the Renard's and the Nordic's. He loved his Red Rock boys and had many great times on and off the ice. Jimmy was locally renowned for his red wine making and sharing a glass or two with friends. He also loved a good gamble and playing crib, which included taking $5 bills from his buddy Guy. Sun destinations were always a favourite. Eventually his travel broadened when his daughters moved to Australia and Ireland. He loved to visit his kids and grands wherever they were. Fitness was a priority to Jimmy, going to the gym in the morning and afternoon walks were his daily rituals. He didn't like to miss a day without seeing the Gym gang, who meant so much to him.Jimmy had a very strong Catholic faith and was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 40 years. However the most important thing in Jimmy's life was always his family. He was so proud of his wonderful children and his eight grandsons. Each having their own special bond and memories with their Grampie. The bonds he shared with his grandsons will live in their hearts forever.Jimmy will always be loved and held close to the hearts of his loving wife Sandra of 47 years, his precious children Monica Atwill (Eddie), Natalie Thurkettle (Scott), Alyssa Treacy (John) and son Bradley; his 8 grandsons who he loved so much Nathan and Alex Atwill, Tyler, Brody and Jake Thurkettle, and Seán, Liam and Finn Treacy. His brother Jerry Gannon (Isabel), sisters Margaret Stocco (Joe), Patsy Stadnyk (John), Kate Beaucage (Doug), Mother in law Cookie Dampier, Step Father Mark Simpson his two special Goddaughters Lisa Webb and Carly Perras and several nieces and nephews who all meant so much to him.We would like to thank Dr. Chan along with the numerous other doctors and nurses who have helped Jimmy through this difficult journey. We would also like to give a special thank you for the compassionate care given to Jimmy at St. Joseph's Hospice.Jimmy's strength and positive attitude never wavered, giving his family the strength to fight along his side every step of the way. He knew he was up for the battle of his life the minute he was diagnosed with cancer. Jimmy faced this challenge with great strength and dignity. He never backed down; always remaining strong and courageous. Dad was our Superhero and will be forever!A private family service has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Township of Nipigon - Nipigon Fit Room or St. Joseph's Foundation Hospice Unit -Thunder Bay.