The family of James (Jim) Mucklow sadly announce that after a 4 1Ž2 year struggle with cancer he passed away peacefully at home in Thunder Bay on October 28th, 2020, at the age of 58, surrounded by family. Jim led a good and principled life driven by strong morals and the drive to do the right thing. Jim was born on January 24, 1962 in Kirkland Lake, where he developed a keen interest in geology, he attended Queen's University in Kingston, from which he graduated in 1985 with a degree in geological engineering. At Queen's he met the love of his life and BFF Cindy Warwick and they married in Thunder Bay in 1985. Jim returned to university, graduating in 1990 with a master's degree in environmental engineering from the University of Western. Jim was a Professional Engineer and worked for several consulting engineering firms in London and Thunder Bay, until he stopped working for health reasons in 2018. His work primarily involved assessing and remediating contaminated sites and assessing groundwater resources. From 2007 to 2013, Jim worked for a mining company, managing its environmental and community affairs for projects in northern BC and the NWT. A significant portion of this work involved consultations with First Nations, from whom he learned a great deal. One of his proudest moments was when Miluulak, a house chief (or Simoogit) of the Gitxsan Nation in northern BC honorarily adopted him into the house. Jim is survived by his loving and patient wife, Cindy, of 35 years, his two accomplished children, Gillian and Isaac, his mother, Ines (née Longo), and siblings Nancy (Shane), Peter (Judy) and Laura (Tony), as well as his mother-in-law, Barb Warwick and siblings-in-law Cheryl (Eric), Paul (Millie), Martin (Marlene), Shane (Michelle), Lisa (Bob) and their families. He was predeceased by his father, Dr. James Mucklow in 2019. Jim is also survived by his surrogate children: the twelve students that his family hosted from around the world and a couple from right here in Canada with. Jim had numerous close friends and their families that he also considered family. Jim has been cremated in accordance with his wishes and there will not be a service of remembrance. In lieu of any flowers or other tokens of remembrance, he would be honoured by donations made to Lifewater Canada, or some other charity dear to you. Lifewater is a Thunder Bay based charity that drills wells to provide clean water to communities in Liberia and Haiti (Lifewater.ca).



