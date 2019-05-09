Home

It is with deep sadness that the family of beloved James Patrick Rodak announce his passing in a tragic truck accident in Alberta on April 15, 2019 at the age of 41. James was born and raised in Geraldton, ON on March 17, 1978. At the age of 9 years he moved with his family to Thunder Bay for 8 years and went to school and played hockey. At 17 years of age he got on the Greyhound Bus and went to Alymer, ON. where he played hockey for Humber Hawks. He also played briefly in the Central Pro Hockey League (semi-pro), till he became homesick and came back to Geraldton. James loved living in Geraldton where he could hunt and fish. Geraldton was always his permanent home, where he played hockey and worked out in the gym. He will be dearly missed by his parents, brothers, and friends. He had so many friends. Adam Sr., Lise and family sincerely thank all the family and friends in Geraldton and across the country (too numerous to name) for the heartfelt sympathy and condolences in person, social media, phone, cards, flowers, food and drinks. I would also like to thank his brothers Mario and Adam Jr. for doing their part in Alberta. Thanks all from the bottom of our hearts Adam, Lise Rodak and family.

