James Ralph Cech, passed away December 30th, 2019 at age 89, after a brief illness. Jimmy was born to Edward and Mae Cech (Spreng) on August 15th, 1930 in Waldhof, Ontario. He was the eldest of 7 children. When he was 11 they moved to Fort William. He then went on to attend Fort William Vocational High School. After high school he started at Hacquoil Construction where he loved his job as a heavy equipment operator. He worked various heavy equipment jobs in construction, and worked on many of the roads in Northwestern Ontario. Over the years he acquired various licences including hoisting engineer, automotive technician, truck and coach technician and held a welding ticket. At the age of 39 he accepted the position as Road Superintendent for the Township of Paipoonge. A job he performed with great dedication and pride. At that time he also served on the Stanley Hill Cemetery Board. He retired from Road Superintendent in 1991 and then continued in his own business operating equipment until his death. Dad was a hard worker, very organized, and had a great sense of humour. In his younger days he enjoyed flying planes, and photography, even developing his own photos. He also loved music and taught himself piano, violin, and accordion. Dad also enjoyed curling at the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce Christenson, 4 daughters, Jackie Homac, Cathy Cech, Janice Silvaggio, and Patty Cruickshank. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, Clifford and Andy, 2 sisters, Lenore and Ester, plus numerous nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents and 2 sisters Madeline and Helen. We would like to thank the staff of 4 North at St Joseph's Hospital. We'd especially like to thank Marie Hamilton, Chris Homac and Henry Mattas for their continued support of dad. As per his wishes, there will be no service. If desired, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. We like to think that dad is now driving off on his beloved grader to better the roads. We count ourselves amongst the lucky ones.Online condolences
