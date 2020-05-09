James Randall (Randy) Morgan passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Care Group Hospice on May 5th, 2020 after a brief illness with loved ones by his side. Born July 3rd, 1957 in Port Arthur, Randy attended Balsam St. Public School and then Hillcrest High School. He was a remarkable athlete, excelling in Track and Field, Wrestling and Football. He was quite the scholar, finishing Grade 13 by the age of 17, then he entered the workforce at Provincial Papers. He attended Brock University then later attended Lakehead University and received his Bachelor of Arts, and a Masters degree in Sociology with a minor in Gerontology. He had a wide variety of careers throughout his life. Volunteering at the Alzheimer's Centre at Bethammi was very rewarding. Randy was an outdoor enthusiast, enjoying gardening, landscaping, downhill skiing, waterskiing and cross country skiing. He loved spending summers at East Loon Lake, both in his childhood and later in life. Fishing, canoeing, boating, swimming, saunas and big family dinners were his favourite things. He looked forward to fishing trips with his friend Jimmy, and played chess and cribbage on these outings. He was a die-hard sports fan cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was very lucky, winning many of the hockey and football pools and had good times socializing with his friends at the Hodder. Randy had a soft spot for all animals, especially for his Golden Retrievers Sandy and then Louis. He adopted a stray black kitten
(Sasha) from East Loon, even though he was allergic to cats. Randy had a knack for writing poetry. He loved all types of music from Rock & Roll to Classical and could sing a great Elvis impression. He liked
musicals, but his favourite movies were Doctor Zhivago and The Wizard of Oz. His favourite song was Somewhere Over The Rainbow. Randy was a generous, honest and kind man who always put other people before himself. He will be sorely missed by his friends Jimmy, Dave (Hammy), Bill, Carey as well as his long-time friend Susan. He was pre-deceased by his mother June MacDonald (Morgan) and Grandparents Alec and Viola Morgan. Thank you to the staff of NWLHIN and the workers and RNs from Paramed for their help and understanding over the years. Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at the TBRHSC on 2A and the doctors and nurses at St. Joseph's Care Group Hospice during his brief illness. Donations to the Cancer Society, Diabetes Canada or the Thunder Bay Humane Society would be appreciated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 9, 2020.