|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James (Jim, JR) Robert Fummerton of Kaministiquia on Saturday evening, May 4, 2019 at the age of 65 with his family by his side. Jim was born in Port Arthur on June 1, 1953, his parents were Marjorie Dixon and Cecil Fummerton. James is lovingly remembered by his wife of over 45 years Yvonne (Chabot), daughter Kerri-Lynn (A.K.A. KerrBear) and sister Sharon Lindquist her husband Russ, son Cody, daughter Lauren Hogan (Chris) and their son Oliver. Brother in law Bill Zeleny and his sons Robert, Jeff (Jenn) and Mark, plus good friends Jim Clarke and Terry Harms. Jim was predeceased by his parents Marjorie and Cecil Fummerton., grandparents, great grandparents, sister in law Charlotte Zeleny, in laws, John and Olga Chabot aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jim enjoyed taking pictures, and watching any train going by with his daughter when she was a young girl, or by himself, when she was older. He also enjoyed taking trips by car so he could see more of the country, and his favorite drive was to north Sydney mines and by boat to Newfoundland where he found his happy place. He also enjoyed travelling to the US and to Europe. He was an avid Saskatchewan RoughRiders fan along with the Detroit Tigers. Before moving to Saskatoon, Jim coached junior ringette and his first year coaching them won the city championship. He also coached the Bunnies which were first year girls learning the art of ringette. He also enjoyed snow shoeing and curling. In Saskatoon he was president of the Traffic Club for 2 years. Jim worked for CN and was transferred to Saskatoon in 1986 and spent 10 years there then moved on to Edmonton for 22 years before moving back home to Thunder Bay. He loved his new home and his two furry friends Miss Boomer and Sam. Being back a home for only a year he loved classic cars, so he joined The Northern Ontario Classic Car club. The celebration of Life with be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Blake Funeral Chapel. Jim loved to be causal and asked people to wear Hawaiian shirts, or colourful shirts, shorts (if warm enough) and flip flops. That will make his day. Memorials can be made to the Thunder Bay cancer clinic or to the Colorectal society, Thunder Bay Humane society or a charity of your choice.On-line Condolences
James Fummerton will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com