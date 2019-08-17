|
March 5, 1943 – August 8, 2019
It is with deep sadness that I announce the death of Jim Kelly. When Jim was first diagnosed with a terminal illness early this summer, we had both agreed that we would write his obit together, but alas, that was not to be. He was taken far too quickly before there was another tomorrow. Jim, I was listening to your stories for over 25 years, so here I go, with some help from our friends:
Jim was born in Fort William, the son of William Robert Kelly and Gloria Amelia Zyri. He was 22 months old when his father was killed in WW2 in 1945 while serving in the 1st Canadian Parachute Battalion. Jim honoured his father's sacrifice publicly and privately till his own death.
Due to circumstances, Jim was raised by his mother's family in Westfort. His grandmother's love for him was limitless and he never tired of talking about his love for her. Because of this, he enjoyed a very happy childhood in Westfort with many friends and would regale anyone who would listen with stories about his many adventures, including saving a friend from drowning which was rewarded with $2. He would say that “you can take the boy out of Westfort, but you cannot take Westfort out of the boy.” Jim was beyond devastated when his grandmother passed away when he was only 17. It is from his grandmother, that he learned to love and to be non judgemental.
Although Jim could not speak English when he started school, he thrived with the help of another student in his class as his translator. She was his first crush, I am sure. During his school years, he excelled at any sport in which he participated. He took his education seriously and would be so proud to show his grandmother his superb report cards. Of course, he would not show her his attendance record when he would skip school for his side jobs whose earnings were secreted away. He managed to avoid the truant officers. This is how he learned to scramble.
After high school, his “gap years” were filled with various jobs and those thrilling times led him to Lakehead University from which he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in French (Honours). This is where he honed his writing skills by being an essay writer for hire. He guaranteed his customers a minimum of a B grade.
Upon graduating he utilized his scrambling skills to provide for himself which led to his lifetime dream job in journalism, which he started with Thomson Newspapers in Woodstock, moving back home to Thunder Bay and The Chronicle-Journal in 1975. He was a prodigious writer with a solid work ethic. As a general assignment reporter he produced many scoops and compelling stories. But it was his stints as courts reporter and on the health beat where he excelled. Most judges and lawyers respected him and more than one health professional has acknowledged trying to dodge his pointed questions about the state of health care in Thunder Bay. Jim mentored many new reporters and was particularly attentive to any who had moved to Thunder Bay, especially where to get the best restaurant food, be if french fries, Italian food or steak. He was one of the best two-fingered typists in the business. He won numerous Thunder Bay Press Club and Ontario News Wire awards. His newsroom demeanour was a mixture of dedication and hilarity.
His sports betting and flipping for coffee with his boss are legendary. Jim “Bucko' Kelly loved journalism from the day he started and after retirement in 2010, he said that seeing his byline on his last day was almost as satisfying as his first one for the Sentinal-Review. He maintained close relations with many C-J colleagues.
Jim loved all sports that took place outside. His passion was running in his younger years, but he was as excited to be golfing, skiing, hiking, cycling and walking, especially with his sweetheart. He made so many lifelong friends taking part in the same activities. When he was not outside, he met with his closest friends for breakfast or coffee to discuss their collective exploits.
Jim volunteered with the Kidney Foundation, Red Cross, Thunder Bay Humane Society but found the perfect niche on the information desk at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Anyone who knew Jim knew that his love of food was only surpassed by the love of his life, Aniela. He often said that he lived after his first cancer in 1981 in order to meet me and was grateful for every day he had with me, and spent his last hours in my arms.
Predeceased by his parents, his grandparents, his in-laws; left to mourn are his wife, Aniela (Anne Sadowski), brothers Ronald, Kenneth and Dale (Maura), his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Natalie (Gary), Irene (Jim), Joe (Veronica), Mary (Michael), Jeannie (Garth), Ed (Lynne) and their families.
A private cremation has taken place. In memory of Jim, donations to the Humane Society or The Underground Gym would be appreciated. Jim never met an animal he didn't try petting or talking to and who always was concerned with the welfare of children.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Thursday, September 5th from 6-9 pm (tributes at 7pm) at Kamview Nordic Centre. Of course, you can expect some foods which Jim enjoyed. He met me at Kamview and we spent many happy years there.
Jim was a spiritual man who lived life to the fullest, was grateful for every day and would often tell me in his final days that he had no fear of dying and no regrets, except that he could not spend more time with me. Junu, you are with your grandmother now. It is her turn again.
