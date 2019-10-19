|
|
Jim Fummerton passed away peacefully in St. Joseph's Hospice on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 with his family by his side. Please sign the online condolences at
Jim was born May 30th, 1938. Educated locally, he worked as a fireman for the City of Fort William and then for Great Lakes Paper for 30 years, retiring in 1994. He then drove school bus for 15 years in retirement. Jim married the love of his life, Glenda Cooper, in 1958. They enjoyed raising horses and a few beef cows as well as volunteering for many years with Hospice Northwest. Jim was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be missed by all who loved him.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Glenda; daughter Tana (Brian) Oikonen and son Mark (Shelly Jonasson); granddaughter Trina (Randy) Dowd and great granddaughter Alexa. He is also survived by his sisters Marlene (Ron) Lesovich and Eleanor Beauchamp as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Lynda Fummerton; brother Robert, sister Lois Young and niece Michelle Lesschaeve.
There will be a graveside service held on Tuesday, October 22nd at 11:00am at Mountainview Cemetery, 1351 Broadway Ave. Gate 4 Block 64. Should friends so desire, donations can be made in memory of Jim to the Alzheimer's Society of Thunder Bay, Humane Society or charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.
everestofthunderbay.com