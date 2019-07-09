|
|
James Russell MacKay (Russ), age 87, passed away on July 4, 2019, at Roseview Manor.
Born on July 1, 1932, in Balmoral Mills, Nova Scotia, Russ had a fantastic life, beginning in childhood, with his seven siblings. He cherished these years and spoke of them often. One of his proudest accomplishments was when, in the early 60's, he attained his pilot's license. He made many lifelong friendships through this hobby.
Russ spent most of his life working as a heavy duty mechanic, which allowed him to travel extensively from Columbia to the Yukon Territory. In 1965, Russ moved with his family to Port Arthur to work for Thompson Industrial Equipment and spent many years flying into Northern communities, installing and repairing generators. Many people may remember Russ during the years he owned and operated the original Tim Horton's on Arthur Street.
Russ will be sadly missed by his son Michael (Barbara) MacKay, daughter Janet Stewart, only grandchild, Ellen Boyanowski, and sister, Pauline (Dale) Jollymore. He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews living all across Canada.
Russ was predeceased by his parents, George and Elsie McKay, siblings, Hilda (John), Irene (Earl), Henry (Sadie), Robert (Shirley), Georgina (Chester), Pearl, nephew Gregg Jollymore, former wife Evelyn Watson, and beloved son-in-law Paul Stewart.
As per Russ' wishes, cremation has taken place, with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held in Nova Scotia at a future date.
Russ' family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Roseview Manor for their kindness and care during his short stay there.