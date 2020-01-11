|
|
Mr. James Stanley Robbins, age 71, resident of Thunder Bay passed away peacefully in the early hours of January 7th, 2020. Jim was a lovely man who generously shared his knowledge, interesting thoughts and he was a mentor to many. He was a true gentleman. He always considered West Loon his home and was well known for his hobbies, be it cutting bush trails and using them for hunting, fishing, snowmobiling or with his Argo. Many saw him flying in his ultra-light or on a motorcycle. By trade, Jim was a mechanic who worked at Abitibi during his apprenticeship years as well as other locations. In August 1976 he started with Thunder Bay Truck Centre (Peterbilt) until his retirement in May 2005 due to health reasons. Jim is survived by his spouse of 53 years, Patty, and his son Michael, his grandson Kevin, brother Edward (Jean) and sister Laura (Walter) Arpin of Balmerton, nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Joyce. He lived life to the fullest doing it his way and made special life long friends on his journey. One of his special friends was Joanne Knudsen of Bayshore who travelled with him through his long illnesses. Cremation has taken place and in accordance with his wishes no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, a donation to his feline friends or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.Online condolences may be made through
www.nwfainc.com