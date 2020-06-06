James Steven Deschamp, age 70, passed away Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at his home residence in Winnipeg, Mb. He was born May 25th, 1950 in White River, Ontario to Steven and Beatrice (Lake) Deschamp. He married Katherine Susan Deschamps, October 11th, 1997 at the Windsor Hotel in Winnipeg, Mb. Whom passed away on September 7th, 2017. He both worked and avidly volunteered at the South Osborne Legion Branch #252 for 12 years. He was a hardworking man and always tried to help whenever he could. James truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends, attending the Blue Bomber games, cooking meals and spending time with family and loved ones. He always had the ability to make anyone smile, even through hard times. A celebration of life will be held at the South Osborne Legion in Winnipeg, Mb. Date will be announced at a later time. The funeral and burial service will be held in White River, Ont. Date will be announced at a later time.





