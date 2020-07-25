Condolences to the Families, especially to Leah and the kids & grandkids.
It was always with pleasure that I called Jim my friend.. He was a man who always spoke well of others. He firmly believe in the saying “ If you can’t say something good about a person hold your peace, bite your tounge , say nothing. Jim was a people person, worked well with others, was a leader when need be. He love being in crowds, with his Norman witty way, he had an answer for everything, and a hardy laugh to reassure you.
R.I.P Old friend, gone to soon but not forgotten,
NorBert Murphy
Friend