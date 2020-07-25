



June 14, 1964 –

July 7, 2020



It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. Leaving to mourn with many fond and loving memories are his wife Leah; children Nikita (Patrick) and Amber (Garritt); grandchildren Kara, Aria and Caleb; Parents James and Alice Norman and his siblings David (Edward) and Darren. Also left to mourn are a large circle of extended family and friends. Jim was known to all as a generous, caring, witty and compassionate person. His personality definitely matched his size and stature...BIG. He was so full of life and had a huge heart. He was very family oriented and was always the life of the party. His children and grandchildren were his precious jewels and the mention of their name always brought a smile to his face. Cremation has taken place but due to the Covid-19 pandemic a celebration of his life will be held in Thunder Bay at a later date. A future service will also be arranged in Long Harbour, Newfoundland his home town, followed by interment. We would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to family and friends whom have been by our side offering their support. We could not do it without you.