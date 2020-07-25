1/1
James Thomas Norman
June 14, 1964 –
July 7, 2020

It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. Leaving to mourn with many fond and loving memories are his wife Leah; children Nikita (Patrick) and Amber (Garritt); grandchildren Kara, Aria and Caleb; Parents James and Alice Norman and his siblings David (Edward) and Darren. Also left to mourn are a large circle of extended family and friends. Jim was known to all as a generous, caring, witty and compassionate person. His personality definitely matched his size and stature...BIG. He was so full of life and had a huge heart. He was very family oriented and was always the life of the party. His children and grandchildren were his precious jewels and the mention of their name always brought a smile to his face. Cremation has taken place but due to the Covid-19 pandemic a celebration of his life will be held in Thunder Bay at a later date. A future service will also be arranged in Long Harbour, Newfoundland his home town, followed by interment. We would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to family and friends whom have been by our side offering their support. We could not do it without you.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
Leah, so sorry and no words can fully say what a great person and friend Jimmy was. My thoughts are with you and your family.

Dean
Dean Howald
Friend
July 25, 2020
Condolences to the Families, especially to Leah and the kids & grandkids.
It was always with pleasure that I called Jim my friend.. He was a man who always spoke well of others. He firmly believe in the saying “ If you can’t say something good about a person hold your peace, bite your tounge , say nothing. Jim was a people person, worked well with others, was a leader when need be. He love being in crowds, with his Norman witty way, he had an answer for everything, and a hardy laugh to reassure you.
R.I.P Old friend, gone to soon but not forgotten,
NorBert Murphy
Friend
