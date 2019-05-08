|
|
James William Ranta, age 62 years, passed away peacefully after a short aggressive battle of cancer on Sunday, May 5, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Family was always very important to James. He enjoyed the outdoors camping with his family and going on family vacations. He was always up for a Tim Hortons coffee or a trip for ice cream. James had been a transport driver for the last 27 years. He took pride with his career, most recently being with Erb Transport.
James will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his amazing wife Laura, daughter Alissa (Chris), grandson Lucas and granddog Marty Potec, son Derek and daughter Crystal. He was predeceased by his daughter Kaitlyn and parents Eric and Lois Ranta.
Special thanks to Dr. Trochimchuk, the staff and doctors a the TBRHSC Cancer Centre, homecare nurses Georgette and Treena, Dr. Bezanson, St. Joseph's Hospice Unit- especially nurses Nicole, Victoria and Lorraine. The overwhelming love and support from family, friends and coworkers has been amazing.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Margaret's Church, 88 Clayte Street with Rev. Ciaran Donnelly officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baby's Breath Canada or to the . Online condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com