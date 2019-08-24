|
|
Jamie Latta, age 41 years, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by the love of his family on Monday, August 19th, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer. Jamie will be lovingly remembered by his wife Tammy Latta and young daughter Shayla. His parents Larry and Beverly Latta, sister Jody Latta (Gabriel) niece and nephew Garvin and Marlee, and his sister Keri Latta (Ben and son Zack). Jamie, known as "Jay" to his sisters and "Lats" by some of his close friends was a caring and passionate man, he would do so much to help anyone he could. Jamie's friends were very important to him, he always made time for them. He loved tinkering in his garage, working on vehicles, but his main passion was fishing. He would spend countless hours on the lake. He had a competition with Keri and Ben for who could catch the most fish, team Misty or team Legend. He was most at peace at our family camp. Jamie was very special to Garvin and Marlee, he was a fun and devoted uncle. He always played with them when they were small, and made a point to always check in on them as they got older. Jamie met and starting dating Tammy in 2000, they partied and enjoyed so much time together before having their daughter in 2016. Shayla was the light of his life, he was a proud and fun dad. In the short 3 years he had with her, he showed her all of the things he loved like zombies, the Ninja Turtles, candy, saunas, bon fires and his love for Halloween. How lucky were we all to have had someone in our lives that makes saying goodbye so hard. A celebration of life for Jamie will be held on August 29th, 2019 between 4:30-8:30 at the Elks Lodge on 201 N. Syndicate Ave. Please drop in and share your memories with Jamie's family during this time. In lieu of flowers should friends desire, a contribution to Shayla's education fund would be greatly appreciated.Condolences may be made through
www.nwfainc.com