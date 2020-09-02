It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jane Arseneau announce her passing. After a lengthy and courageous battle with leukemia, Jane passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28th, 2020 with her loving husband by her side. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Marc; her children, Christopher Wood and Sheena Jagielowicz (Daniel); her grandchildren, Xavier, Evie, and Zachary; her mother, Susie Penttila; her siblings, Karen Penttila (Marc), Debbie Lang, and Robert Penttila; as well as her nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends. She was recently predeceased by her father, Milton Penttila. Jane was born in Geraldton, Ontario on July 31st, 1958 and moved to Thunder Bay in 1990 to attend Lakehead University. She worked as the office administrator for the Thunder Bay Grain Trimmers Ltd. until becoming ill. Jane touched many hearts over the years through all of her work and hobbies. She was an avid golfer and made numerous long-lasting friendships through her involvement in the Centennial Pines Lady's Club. Jane was always thinking of others and enjoyed knitting cozy mittens and slippers for her friends and family. She was a hard worker and showed great pride in everything she did. She always had something good cooking in her kitchen and made the best chocolate chip cookies. We would like to sincerely thank her doctors, nurses, and care team on 1A who treated her like family, as well as all of her friends for their outpouring of love and support over the years. A funeral service will be held at St. Elizabeth Church at 766 Sprague St. on Friday, September 4th at 2pm with Father Rey officiating. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Cancer Fund would be greatly appreciated by the family. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.





Online condolences may

be made through

www.nwfainc.com