Jane (Peetie) Fournier (Nelson), 79 years, passed away at Hogarth Riverview Manor in Thunder Bay, Ontario on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Jane had resided at Hogarth for the past seven years, where she was cared for by the loving staff. Born February 8, 1940 in the Ombabika Bay area of Northern Lake Nipigon, Jane lived traditionally with her mother Aileen Metansinine, many brothers, sisters and extended family members. Jane was one of the few surviving members of the small traditional Native settlement. After meeting her husband Walter “Poopsie” Nelson, Jane moved to Thunder Bay in 1967 where they would stay and raise their seven children. Her retirement years were spent living in the Jellico area where she hunted, fished, and spent the long winters trapping with her husband and her youngest daughter Theresa. Jane truly enjoyed the simplest pleasures in life; chatting with her close family and friends, attending bingos and going on long evening walks. She had a big heart and a very spirited sense of humour that will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Predeceased by her husband Walter Nelson, by her two sons – Duncan Nelson and Robert (Bob) Nelson, a daughter Rita in infancy, her grandson Jacy Duncan Pierre, her brother Alex Fournier, her sisters – Pedlick (Thomas) Cheesequay and Audrey (Gerald) Simmons; she is survived by her five children – Eldest daughter Mary (John) Blakely of Nipigon, Bernard (Tammy) Nelson of Kingston, Ontario, Leonard Nelson of Thunder Bay, Aileen Malcolm of Nipigon, Theresa Nelson (Herb Goodman) of Beardmore, Ontario and Juliette Britt of Thunder Bay, by her grandchildren – Amanda (Kelly) Paakkunainen of Nipigon, Justin Blakely of Nipigon, Jeff, Josh, Bernice, Cheyanne, Nazareth, Shemia, Keesha, Nakita and Echo Nelson of Kingston, her darling Lynda (Brodie) Lynch of Nipigon, Laura Metansinine of Ottawa, Ontario, Walter and Jennah Nelson of Thunder Bay, Brandon (Angie) Britt of Thunder Bay and Rachael Goodman of Beardmore, by brothers – Maurice Fournier (Vera Thompson). John (Mary) Metansinine, by sisters – Dorothy (Frank) Goodman and Vivian (Victor) Simmons. She is also survived by many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Resting at the Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon where friends may call from 6 P.M. until 9 P.M. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Prayers will be offered at 7:30 P.M. Cremation will follow. The funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary with Father H. Augustynowicz officiating, Friends so wishing may make donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario.