The family of Jane Chony is saddened to announce her passing on February 27, 2020 at the age of 97.
Jane was born on April 1, 1922 in Sifton, Manitoba, the oldest of 13 children. As a young woman, Jane moved from Manitoba to Fort William where she worked at the Can-Car Plant during the Second World War. It was during these years that she met her future husband, William, and together they had two sons. In the late 1950's they moved to Brown Street in Fort William and opened Jane's Confectionary, a little convenience store that many people in the neighborhood came to rely on.
Mom was a quiet lady but she always enjoyed being with people and was known for her hospitality. She earned a Practical Nursing Diploma in 1962 and worked in area hospitals and senior's homes. Mom always loved music and she was very pleased to be among some of the first performers on the stage at Thunder Bay's new Auditorium.
Mom's greatest joy was her family and she took great pride in her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren and we are all so happy that she was able to be a part of our lives for so long.
Predeceased by her husband William in 1981. Mom leaves sons Bill (Cheryl) and Marvin (Sandra); grandsons Brad (Kristi) and David (Catherine) and great grandchildren Carlyn and Bennett to forever hold cherished memories.
Thank you to the great staff at Thunder Bay Regional and St. Joseph's for the kindness and care they gave Mom.
Interment has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorials for Jane can be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
