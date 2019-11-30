|
It is with great sadness we announce that Mrs. Janet Dianne Wright passed away peacefully at the age of 74 in Marathon, Ontario, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born in Geraldton, Ontario in 1945, Janet moved to Marathon in 1970 with her husband John (Jack) Wright where they built their lives together. Never the social butterfly, Janet enjoyed spending time with family and close friends, camping at White Lake, sewing, and travelling. She had a generous heart and enjoyed helping others. Janet could always be counted on to be present with time, resources or simply a “plan” for family, friends or strangers in need, invariably with the goal of preparing for a better future, believing that the best helping hand is the one at the end of your own arm. Janet will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband John (Jack), daughters Tracy McFadden and Terri (Danny) Levesque, grandchildren Kendall and Jace Levesque, as well as many extended family members and close friends. Janet was predeceased by her father Mike Basaraba in 1976 and mother Bernice Basaraba in 2006. Per Janet's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wilson Memorial General Hospital, Marathon Humane Society or the local charity of your choice would be appreciated.