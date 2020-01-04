|
|
Ms. Janet Grace Sato, age 62 years, passed away on December 27, 2019 in St. Joseph's Hospital, Hospice Unit.
Janet was born on November 16, 1957 in Port Arthur, Ontario. Janet had experience working in numerous occupations making friends wherever she was employed. She finished her working days as a PSW at Bethammi Nursing Home. Janet enjoyed volunteering at the Dew Drop Inn helping those in need. She also enjoyed her weekly TOPS meeting.
Janet's loves included her kitties Julio and Goji who were forever making mischief for Janet, but she loved them all the more for it. When it came to pets, Janet always chose and cared for the underdog, the one that others would pass by. These feelings for those in need was a part of Janet's life from the time she was a little girl until her final days. Like her mother, Janet enjoyed gardening, meeting with friends for coffee and a long chat and exploring for treasures at the thrift stores.
Janet will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Keith (her pride and joy). On more than one occasion she would inconspicuously attend his music, light and art shows and report to the family with pride the next day. Janet's passing will leave a huge hole in the lives of brothers Vaughn Pankewich (Gladys), Meryle Pankewich (Leticia) and Ken Pankewich (Noreen).
Janet and family are eternally grateful for the love and care given to her during her time of need by those dearest to her: Debbie, Barb, Dianne, Jackie, Edna, Julio and Trevor. Enough cannot be said about the quality of care Janet received from Dr. Simpson and Dr. Davies at the TBRHSC Cancer Clinic. A heartfelt thank you to Janet's PSW Monika for making her final days as comfortable as possible and bringing optimism and cheer to each visit. Janet was predeceased by her parents Frank and Melba Grace Pankewich.
In accordance with Janet's wishes there will not be a funeral service. Janet will be laid to rest alongside her mother and father at Sunset Memorial Gardens. If friends so desire, donations may be made in Janet's name to The Dew Drop Inn, 294 Red River Road, Thunder Bay, ON, P7B 1A8.