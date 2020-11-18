1/1
Janet Hearsey
1940 - 2020
In loving memory of Janet Marie Blanche Hearsey (nee Gascon), age 79 years, who passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Princess Court with family by her side. Janet was born in Port Arthur, Ontario on November 11, 1940 and resided in NW Ontario her entire life. She was predeceased by her father William Gascon at the age of 7 while living in Clarkdon and later moved to Ignace with her siblings and mom Juliette and stepfather Paul Lacroix. Janet worked as a Bell Canada operator and at a local tourist camp until she met the love of her life and best friend Les and they settled into his newly built home after their wedding on November 7, 1959. Janet enjoyed continuing to work in retail and service, supporting the Girl Guides program and then the Ignace Silver Tops in her later years. She loved to hunt and fish with Les and lived for her family and their special get togethers. She absolutely adored her grandchildren. She was a talented seamstress, knitter, craftswoman and cook. Janet suffered dementia in the last few years moving her to Dryden but remained happy, gentle and smiling throughout and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Janet was predeceased by her parents William Gascon, Juliette and Paul Lacroix, her siblings William Jr, Georgette and Peter and daughter-in-law Jane Price. Janet is survived by her husband of 60 years Leslie Hearsey, children Brian and Joanne (Don), grandchildren Danika (Andrew) and Andrew (Kyla) and step-grandchildren David (Krista), Bruce and Vincent. She is also survived by her siblings Lorette, Jim (Alice), Paulette, and Annette (Erwin) and many nieces and nephews. She'd want to also include family and friends Fred Sorenson, Joe and Collette Stoa, Mary Anne Misner, Dot Cooney, Jack/Judy/Russell McKay, and Mario and Penny Poisson and many more who she treasured for their support to Les and Brian and Joanne when she couldn't. The family extends its sincere thanks to all the staff and caregivers at Princess Court, Dr. Adam Moir, ER Staff at Dryden Hospital, Amy and everyone at the Ignace Clinic. Should friends desire, donations may be made to a Princess Court DECO through the Stevens Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 412, Dryden P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted on Stevens Funeral Homes Facebook page or at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Funeral Homes - Dryden
50 Albert St.
Dryden, ON P8N 1H7
(807) 223-6601
