Passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in her sleep at Hogarth Westmount Hospital, just short of her 94th birthday. She was born in Fort William to parents John and Anna Gwizdak. She was raised with her siblings Louise, Walter, Mary and Olga, all of whom have predeceased her. She married her best friend Tim and moved to Pembina, Manitoba. However, they soon tired of being flooded out each spring by the Assiniboine River, so they packed up their belongings and moved to California, where she lived until Tim passed away. She was also predeceased by her only daughter Alana Dale and a grandson Robert. She is survived by a granddaughter Candice in Carmichael, California, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her nephew Arthur and his family in Murillo. According to Jean's wishes there will not be a funeral nor Celebration of Life. Interment will be in the spring. Thanks to all the staff at Hogarth for their special care of Auntie. We also thank Northwest Funeral Alternative Inc for their assistance.Online condolences
