Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet (Jean) Peters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet (Jean) Peters Obituary

Passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in her sleep at Hogarth Westmount Hospital, just short of her 94th birthday. She was born in Fort William to parents John and Anna Gwizdak. She was raised with her siblings Louise, Walter, Mary and Olga, all of whom have predeceased her. She married her best friend Tim and moved to Pembina, Manitoba. However, they soon tired of being flooded out each spring by the Assiniboine River, so they packed up their belongings and moved to California, where she lived until Tim passed away. She was also predeceased by her only daughter Alana Dale and a grandson Robert. She is survived by a granddaughter Candice in Carmichael, California, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her nephew Arthur and his family in Murillo. According to Jean's wishes there will not be a funeral nor Celebration of Life. Interment will be in the spring. Thanks to all the staff at Hogarth for their special care of Auntie. We also thank Northwest Funeral Alternative Inc for their assistance.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -