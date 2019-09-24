|
|
It is with a very heavy heart, that we announce the passing of my dear mother, Janice Margaret Haddock, on September 22nd, 2019. Mom passed away peacefully at my home, surrounded by close family. My mom was born and raised in Fort William and spent most of her adult life as a server; she was well respected by all her clientele and appropriately earned her loving nickname "The Silver Bullet" or just "Bullet" to many. Mom served at the Alex, Adanac, Crippled Crow and Riley's. Janice lived for the summer season! She and her beautiful mother Jean spent most summers at their cabin, soaking up the sun on the lake, drifting around on their "floaties" while watching her brother Jack slave away building his camp. Throughout her twenty years spent at Spence Court, Janice made many dear friends including Caroline, Dolly, Iris, Patty...and a very special thank you to Joanie, who went above and beyond for my mom. I'd like to thank her lifelong friend Diane for always being there for her. My mom was known to have a wicked sense of humour and was always "dressed to the nines". My mom would like to send her deepest gratitude to all the great caregivers at Paramed, especially Pierre, Donald Hutchinson, her palliative care Doctor and all the nurses at St. Joseph's Hospice. And I don't know what I would have done without our cousin, Patty Lapointe, for all her love, caring and support. "What is a home without
a mother?
All things this world may send,
But when I lost my
darling mother,
I lost my dearest friend."
In my mom's memory be good to one another, and "Pay it forward."
We will love you always
and forever, Janice.
Jacqueline, Mike and Reita xxxooo
