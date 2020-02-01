|
Ms. Janice Madore, age 65 years, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, January 24, 2020. Please sign the online condolences at
Janice was born in Rivers, Manitoba on April 15, 1954. She started her family and worked various jobs, mostly as a waitress and a bank teller to support her children. Janice was a dedicated employee and made many lasting friendships over the years. She enjoyed crafting, completing many wonderful projects, as well as going to the Casino and Bingo. She also loved animals. Above all else, Janice's passion and greatest accomplishment was her family. She always looked forward to spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They brought a smile to her face no matter what was going on.
Janice will be deeply missed by her children James Warren Feaver, Rachele Lynne Hawryluk, Lisa Ann Miller and Micheal Joseph Madore (Sarah Townes); grandchildren Tiffani and Christopher Hawryluk, Kaitlyn Larocque, Sabrina and Nickolas Perry, Jenna Miller, Alexa Littleford, Mandy, Amber and Marcus Madore, Kaylie Matson and Brooklyn Tarabocchia as well as her 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Debby Dolph, Karen Smude, Tina Uszacki, Lorri Stoneman, Kim MacLeod and Scott Pelley and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her mother Mary Pelley and daughter Janice.
A Celebration of Life for Janice Madore will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1:00 until 4:00pm at 6130 Townline Road. A private interment will take place in Mountainview Cemetery, where Janice will be laid to rest with her daughter. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Janice to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.
