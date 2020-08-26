Janice McCracken

Mrs. Janice Leigh McCracken, 67 years, of Hurkett, Ontario, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, Thunder Bay, Ontario. Janice loved to garden. Her home and land were very dear to her. She enjoyed reading and worked at any number of handcrafts. Janice was a loving person with a great sense of humour. Predeceased by her husband Brian McCracken (2017), by her father Henry Isabelle, her mother and step-father Pearl and Joseph Viner and her sister-in-law Emily Isabelle; she is survived by her brother Robert

Isabelle of Steinbach, Manitoba, nephews Joseph Isabelle of Winnipeg, Manitoba and William (Bounma) Isabelle of Strathclair, Manitoba and grand nephews Damion and Logan and grand niece Emily. According to Janice's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1 P.M. at Hurkett United Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.