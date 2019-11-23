|
Ms. Janina Michalski, age 94 years, passed away peacefully at Pioneer Ridge in Thunder Bay, Ontario on November 21, 2019. She was born in Wolkow Lwowski Poland on May 3, 1925, the daughter of Jakub and Katarzyna Brylak. Janina came to Thunder Bay on February 1954. She worked at McKellar General Hospital in the House Keeping Department for over 20 years until retirement. Janina loved gardening, flowers, listening to music and playing her accordion among other various instruments. Janina will be sadly missed by her sons Richard Brylak, Ed (Nonie) Michalski, daughter Christine Carson, grandchildren Carl Bilokryli, Cindy Beaudry and great grandchild Harmony Meneano as well as her nieces and nephews Peter Chodzinski, John Brylak, Zbignief Semenowicz John Henn, Lelzbieta Barabasz, Donna Latka and other relatives in Canada and Poland. Janina was predeceased by her daughter Julie Michalski, her sisters Mary Yaworski, Wanda Semenowicz and brother Mieczyslow Brylak. Special thanks to the caring staff of Pioneer Ridge for the exceptional care provided to Janina. Private interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens.Online condolences
