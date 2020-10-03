Ms. Janis Elaine DeCorte, age 57 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre after a lengthy illness, with her family by her side.



Janis was born in Fort William, Ontario on July 8, 1963. She worked at Bamboo Gardens and Petals & Pots for many years, making numerous friends along the way. Janis' life revolved around her family, especially her two grandsons. She lived for them, was so proud of them and was always eager to brag about how lucky she was. Janis was a determined, loving and generous woman, with the biggest heart and a tenacious spirit, exampling her mother. Her door was always open to family and friends for a visit or meal. She would help anyone, giving them the shirt off her back if they needed it. Janis also ensured to never forget anyone's birthday. She had a passion for flowers and plants. The symbol of owls served as a comfort to her during the loss of her son.



Janis is survived by her grandsons Tristan and Jasper; siblings Maxine (Terry) Schmerk, Morris (Anita), Roger, Sheila Karasiewicz and Dolly. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, half siblings as well as other relatives also survive.



She was predeceased by her son Joshua; mother Margaret; brothers Robert, Terry, Chum and sister Shirley Ann.



The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses who have cared for Janis over the years. Thank you as well to Kim “Momma Bug” and Buggy Pelletier, Jamie and Diana, Home Nurse Kyle and the staff of TBRHSC for all you did for Janis.



Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James, by invitation only. Interment will follow in Mountainview Cemetery. Friends will be able to view a recording of the service on the funeral home website, beginning on Wednesday afternoon.



Should friends so desire, donations may be made in memory of Janis to a Trust Fund for her grandsons, in care of Dan Collins and Wanita McLean (141 West Francis Street, Thunder Bay, P7E 4B8).





Please sign the online condolences

and view a video of the funeral service at

everestofthunderbay.com