Aug. 2, 1926 - Dec. 5, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of John VandenBroeke announces his sudden passing on Dec. 5, 2019 at TBRHSC. John was called home to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, with his loving family by his side.
John was the eldest of 4 brothers, born in Schoondijke, The Netherlands. He grew up on the family farm and later served a military term in Indonesia for 3 years. He knew that the Lord was with him during that time away from home when he was led to a Christian family, Pappie and Moesie March and their children, who treated him like their son, and invited him to church with them, where he was led to make his Profession of Faith at The Koepel Kerk.
Upon returning to Holland for only 9 months, he decided to immigrate to Canada with his brother Joe in Feb. 1951. He roomed and boarded at the Kramer residence where he met the love of his life Gerda, and they were married on May 12, 1955. Gerda and John settled in Vickers Heights to start their own family. Dad felt blessed to be able to work in book keeping/accounting after taking some courses, and worked for a number of different companies. In 1972 he became manager of the Kakabeka Falls Credit Union until his retirement. After retirement he found fulfillment using the gifts God blessed him with by volunteering at his church, Christian school, Christian radio station, and being the book keeper for the past 16 years at Twice as Nice Thrift Store. And oh how he loved doing book work.
Dad enjoyed visiting with family and friends on a regular basis or by keeping in contact by texting. He loved a challenge, including learning new technology to keep up with the times. Some of his hobbies were, listening to music (organ & choir), bowling, yardwork, wood working and traveling.
Dad was an active member of the United Reformed Church of Thunder Bay, and his faith and love for the Lord was evident in his life, which he instilled to his children and grandchildren. Dad was so loved by his family, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his children, son Bram (Brenda) VandenBroeke, daughter Arlene (John) Veurink and son Richard (Wendy) VandenBroeke, his 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, his brother Pieter (Nanny) VandenBroeke, brother-in-law John (Ann) Kramer, sisters-in-law Wanda Damsma and Sandra Kramer, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives in Canada and The Netherlands as well as by his many dear friends.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Gerda on Dec. 22, 2008, his parents Abraham and Joanna VandenBroeke, his brothers Bram and Joe VandenBroeke, his in-laws Dirk and Arlene Kramer, sisters-in-law, Margaret Kramer, Rennie and Aagje VandenBroeke, brothers-in-law Andy Kramer and Robert Damsma, and nephew Richard Kramer.
Dad celebrated his 93rd birthday in his homeland of Holland this past August and was overjoyed to be able to travel there and be with his brother Pieter and family and friends, one last time. Dad was also able to connect with some members of the March family (Indonesia) once again.
Dad lived every day to the fullest, and he gave God the glory for his long life that he could enjoy with good health and mind. He felt he was blessed.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the United Reformed Church, #23, Hwy 130 on Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019 from 2pm-4pm and from 6pm-8pm.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 at 11am at the United Reformed Church with Rev. Ancel Merwin officiating. Interment to precede the funeral service at Stanley Hill Cemetery, leaving the church at 9:30 am.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of John can be made to The Voice of the Martyrs, Thunder Bay Christian School or to UCB Radio. Arrangements are in care of the Blake Funeral Chapel, 200 May Street South.
John VandenBroeke will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
