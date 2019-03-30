|
With gratitude, love and the deepest respect, we say goodbye to a fine and generous man, an unforgettable man, Jas. W. Forbes, age 78, retired Staff Sergeant. James passed peacefully, wrapped in the blanket of care and the love of his family at Pioneer Ridge on March 24, 2019. Born in Fort William on July 15, 1940, Jim attended Fort William Collegiate, Lakeview High School and Lakehead University. Jim married his high school sweetheart, Elaine Littleford and they would have celebrated their 59th Wedding Anniversary in September. Theirs was a loving and delightfully happy marriage. They were proud of their family of 4 - Catherine and Nelson. At age 22, Jim graduated in the first class of the Ontario Police College after which, he began his 35 year career in policing. Jim had tremendous pride in his career and in the exemplary members and civilians with whom he worked. Twenty-five years after graduating, Jim was seconded to be an instructor at the Ontario Police College and was later invited as a Guest of Honour, as the college celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2013. Jim is credited with starting the Juvenile Division and making the positive changes in the way officers handled Domestic Violence reports. A life-time member of the Ontario Police College Instructors' Association and the Thunder Bay Police Association, Jim was on the Board of Faye Peterson Transition and on the Thunder Bay Children and Family Services. His other board commitments with Thunder Bay Big Brothers, The Smith Clinic Advisory Board and the Committee against Family Violence all demonstrate his dedication to vulnerable people; he was a champion especially for women and children. Jim was diagnosed with Parkinson's shortly after retiring and immediately joined the Thunder Bay Support Group for Parkinson Canada as President. He was a member of the Board of Parkinson Ontario in its inaugural year. Dr. Mandar S. Jog, London Health Sciences Centre said that Jim was a strong voice for all people with Parkinson's living in NWO and his determination and genuine optimism were powerful tools for dealing with the disease. Jim was recognized with many awards for his commitment to volunteerism although he was never one for awards, he did it because at his core, he was a giver, a helper and it made him happy. He earned a Spirit of Thunder Bay Award and a Key to the City, a Citizen of Exceptional Achievement Award, the Marilyn Forbes (no relation) Volunteer Award for dedication to the work of Parkinson Canada in Central and Northwestern Ontario, and an Ontario Government Trillium Award for Volunteerism. He received an Exemplary Service Award for 20 years in police work. Most recently, Jim was honoured with the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his dedication to Canada. Jim had a great presence and he touched the lives of so many people from all walks of life. His character combined strength and compassion in equal measure. He was admired for his ethics in policing; he was an honest man. He treasured his friendships and his friends appreciated Jim's ribald sense of humour and his many pranks. He was a giver and loved to help people in practical ways such as levelling a deck or in more thoughtful ways like his kindness and compassion. He was an eternal optimist. Jim loved to sing and dance and could be found playing his keyboard at homes for the aged, elementary schools or anywhere he could. He was a notable conversationalist, a writer and an author. A fiercely proud Canadian, Jim listened to CBC radio faithfully. Jim's ability to face adversity was beyond measure and truly defined his capability to manage the declines of Parkinson's disease. Jim loved being a husband, a father, an uncle, a grandfather and a member of the Thunder Bay Police Service. He made a difference. Left to celebrate his life: Elaine Forbes (Littleford), Catherine (Terry), Nelson (Ami), grandchildren Madison Dyck, Austin Bour, Jacqueline Dyck, and Cole Bour. Sisters Carolyn and Kathryn and many nieces and nephews: Jack, Murray, Bill, Carol, Debbie, Susan, Micheal, Mia, David, Lindsay and Rob. Sisters-in-law Lynn (Gary) and Laurie (Rick Kyle) and brother-in-law Lon, nieces Kristi and Janine and nephew, Caelen. Jim was predeceased by parents William and Theresa Forbes, sisters Leonore and Doreen, and in-laws Nelson and Margaret Littleford.
A special thank you to the following for their contributions to Jim's quality of life in the years he lived with Parkinson's: David and Annette Dutka, The ROMEO Group, Thunder Bay Parkinson Support Group, neighbours Julian Denault, the Watts family and Papa's buddy, Noah Watts, the Redskins Football Assoc., the staff of Pioneer Ridge, where Jim received exemplary care, and thank you to Cliff Huber, Bill Lemay (deceased) and Roy Vita for 13 seasons of Thunderwolves Hockey and weekly visits at Pioneer Ridge.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Jim's life will be held when the time is right for our family. Notice will be given. Donations to Parkinson Canada or Pioneer Ridge Butterfly Garden Tree would be greatly appreciated by the family.
