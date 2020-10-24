Jason Hull

With heavy hearts, we are sad to announce the sudden passing of Jason on October 15, 2020 at the age of 49. All of his life, Jay loved camping and fishing with his parents Linda & John, his brother Cory and his sister Krista. He passed this love of the outdoors on to his children Danielle, Austin and Jenna. Some of our favourite memories are of these times, especially at Nelson Lake. When he couldn't go camping anymore, the fire pit in his backyard with Shelley and Nick had to do. Jay played hockey since he was a little boy, on both, house leagues and rep teams. He passed this love of hockey on to Austin and never missed a game or a tournament. He took joy in watching Jenna twirl around figure skating, as well as, diving. When Danielle went moose hunting, he was very excited for her and would pump her up for her outdoor adventure. Jay always supported his kids. Anytime we needed a helping hand, he was always there. He worked for the City of Thunder Bay for 26 years. First, in garbage collection and later maintenance for all of the city pools. Jay was predeceased by his grandparents Jerry and Weldon Gilbert, Baba Nettie Hull, Uncles Richard and Tommy Gilbert and Aunt Deborah Gilbert. Due to the risk of Covid 19, a private memorial will be held with immediate family only. Cremation has taken place with interment at a later date.





Jay will be deeply missed.



Online condolences

may be made through

www.nwfainc.com