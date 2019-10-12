Home

Jason Mayer

Jason Mayer Obituary

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our son Jason Mayer on October 5th, 2019 with family and close friend Mikey by his side. Jason is survived by his parents Sylvie and Butch and his much beloved brother Codie (Rechelle), Nana Claire and girlfriend Ashley. Many aunts, uncles and cousins near and far. We would like to send our appreciation to the Doctors and ICU Team at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre heartfelt thanks.

Gone Dear Son gone forever
How we miss your smiling face
But you left us to remember
None earth can take your place.
