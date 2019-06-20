|
It is with deep sadness that the family of Jaysin Peter Frank Lacko announce the sudden passing of their son, brother, grandson and uncle, as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Jaysin was born to Jason and Melanie on the 27th day of May, 1995. He was a very charismatic, selfless, comical soul who lived every moment with carefree enthusiasm. Jaysin's smile lit up every place he entered and his laughter could be heard filling the room, and with his quirky sense of humour, you would have no choice but to laugh yourself. You would never find him in one place for too long. Jaysin's love for travelling ensured he never missed an opportunity to hop on a plane and head wherever he could.
The void he is leaving behind will undoubtedly never be filled in our lifetime. We were blessed to have had him for 24 years.
Jaysin is survived by his mother Melanie Seagris and father Jason Lacko; brothers Shawn Seagris (Jessica) and Aaron Lacko; sister Aarika Lacko; grandparents Marilyn McCourt (John Stoll) and Frank Lacko (Shelly); niece Mia and his special friend Paulina as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his Nana Bonnie Fummerton and grandpa Peter Seagris Jr.
Funeral Services for the late Jaysin Lacko will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Our keeper up in heaven, for now we are apart, but you'll always live inside us deep within our hearts.
Until we meet again - love Mom, Dad, Shawn, Aaron and Aarika ©
