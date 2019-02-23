Home

Jean Anne Zatulsky


1946 - 2019
Jean Anne Zatulsky Obituary

December 6, 1946 -
February 19, 2019

It is with profound sadness that the family of Jean Anne Zatulsky (nee Jordan) announces her passing February 19th, 2019 in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Born December 6th, 1946 in Wolfville, Nova Scotia, Jean grew up in Ontario. In 1968 she married Jim Zatulsky and moved to Regina Saskatchewan. She worked for the Government of Saskatchewan until her retirement in 2007. Jean moved back to Thunder Bay in 2018. She was pre-deceased by her parents Justin and Marjorie, her husband Jim, and her brother John. Jean is survived by her daughter Angela (Trent) Lane, her sons Michael and Robert, and her grandchildren Justin and Erin Lane. She will also be missed by her brother Bob (Bonnie), sister Pat (Nick) Saltarelli, numerous nieces and nephews, and special friend Ian. As per Jean's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

