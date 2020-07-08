1/1
Jean-Baptiste Begin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean-Baptiste's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Jean-Baptiste Begin, 93 years, of Red Rock, Ontario, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital, Nipigon, Ontario.  Jean worked for Domtar Ltd. in the pulpmill on the slasher and later as a carpenter. Family was very important to Jean and he looked forward to family dinners in the common room of the senior apartment complex. There were always special treats for his great grandsons.  Predeceased by his wife Patricia in 2001, his son Alain in 2010, his parents – Olvine and Ernest Begin and by eight siblings – Henre (at seven years), Nazaire (Rollande), Auguste (Margaret, Johanne), Albert, and Sister Rose Helene Begin, Cecile (Alfred) Gagnon, Gilberte (Alec) Kosolo, Jeanne D'Arc (Ted) Wilson, by his daughter-in-law Sandra Begin and his brother-in-law Ben Lapenskie; he is survived by four children – Yvon (Elaine) Begin, Marc Begin (fiancee Melissa Prien)  and Daniel Begin all of Thunder Bay, Ontario and Lise (Bob) Bencharski of Red Rock, by four grandchildren – Aaron (Angela) Begin, Alissa Begin (Charlie Robert), Desmond Begin and Chantel Begin, by his great grandsons Keenan and Emerson Begin, by his sister Georgette Lapenskie of Thunder Bay, sister-in-law Florence Begin of Kapuskasing, Ontario. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.  According to Jean's wishes cremation has taken place.  A service for family will be held with interment later in Hearst, Ontario.  Friends so wishing may make donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.  Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Funeral Home
175 Railway St.
Nipigon, ON P0T 2J0
807-887-2919
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved