Mr. Jean-Baptiste Begin, 93 years, of Red Rock, Ontario, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital, Nipigon, Ontario. Jean worked for Domtar Ltd. in the pulpmill on the slasher and later as a carpenter. Family was very important to Jean and he looked forward to family dinners in the common room of the senior apartment complex. There were always special treats for his great grandsons. Predeceased by his wife Patricia in 2001, his son Alain in 2010, his parents – Olvine and Ernest Begin and by eight siblings – Henre (at seven years), Nazaire (Rollande), Auguste (Margaret, Johanne), Albert, and Sister Rose Helene Begin, Cecile (Alfred) Gagnon, Gilberte (Alec) Kosolo, Jeanne D'Arc (Ted) Wilson, by his daughter-in-law Sandra Begin and his brother-in-law Ben Lapenskie; he is survived by four children – Yvon (Elaine) Begin, Marc Begin (fiancee Melissa Prien) and Daniel Begin all of Thunder Bay, Ontario and Lise (Bob) Bencharski of Red Rock, by four grandchildren – Aaron (Angela) Begin, Alissa Begin (Charlie Robert), Desmond Begin and Chantel Begin, by his great grandsons Keenan and Emerson Begin, by his sister Georgette Lapenskie of Thunder Bay, sister-in-law Florence Begin of Kapuskasing, Ontario. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. According to Jean's wishes cremation has taken place. A service for family will be held with interment later in Hearst, Ontario. Friends so wishing may make donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.