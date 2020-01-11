|
|
1927 – 2020
Jean Baxter age 92 passed away peacefully on January 7th, in St. Joseph's Hospice, Thunder Bay. She is survived by Allan, her loving husband of over 69 years. Jean spent many years working as a nurse in a number of locations retiring from the VON in Thunder Bay. She was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed knitting, sewing, her exercise group and especially spending time with her family.
Survived by son Robert (Nancy) of Thunder Bay, daughter Ann Lucheski (Steve Barrow) of Thunder Bay, grandchildren Shawn Baxter (Julie) daughter Emma of Fort St. John B.C., Jenny McIntosh (Devin) daughters Ainsley, Hazel & Ruby of Clarendon, Texas and Kevin Baxter (Karly) son Kolten of Calgary, AB. She is also survived by her sister Grace Balkwill of Woodstock, brother Bill Hanke (Bonnie) of Collingwood, sister-in-law Teresa Baxter of Scarborough, sister-in-law Mary Ellen Baxter of Barrie, as well as nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Fred and Annie Hanke, son-in-law Joe Lucheski, brother-in-law Jim Balkwill, brother-in-law Owen & his wife Margaret Baxter and brother-in-law Peter Baxter.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at the Jenkens Funeral Home, in Thunder Bay on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will take place at a later date in the Drumbo, ON Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Jean, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay or a charity of your choice.
