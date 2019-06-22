Home

Born November 12, 1927
- June 19, 2019
Jean Della Zemlak, age 91, passed away peacefully in Hogarth Riverview Manor, with her daughter by her side. Jean was born and raised in Ochre River, Manitoba and moved to Beardmore, Ontario. Over the years, Jean worked as a cook at various bush camps throughout the Beardmore area and also at the Ministry of Lands and Forest Macdiarmid Base. She completed her work life as custodian at the Beardmore Public School. Back in the day Jean was a Member of the Beardmore Ladies Softball Team and she was a proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion Beardmore Jellicoe Branch 148 Ladies Auxiliary. Her hobbies included crocheting, knitting, curling, gardening and spending time at her cottage on Lake Nipigon with her partner Anthony Fredrick and grandchildren. Jean is survived by her son Gary Zemlak (Gail) and Linda Enders (Tracy); grandchildren Tammy, Tricia, Tyler (Danielle) and Kristen and 5 great-grandchildren (Liam, Quinton, Tyson, Mya and Owen). She was predeceased by Evelyn Armstrong (mother), William Blackshaw (father), Lewis Blackshaw (brother), Anthony Frederick (partner) and Shawn Enders (grandson). Cremation has taken place. According to Jean's wishes a private family “Celebration of Life” will take place at a later date. A Heartfelt thank you to Hogarth Riverview Manor's Care Team 4 North for their outstanding and compassionate care of our mother and grandmother during her stay and final journey. The Care Team's continued kindness and dedication brought dignity and comfort to Jean and family. Thank You.

