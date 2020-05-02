It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jean Ducharme announce her passing on April 18, 2020 at the age of 86. Jean was born in Kitchener, Ontario in 1933 to Annetta and Jerome Voll. She was predeceased by her husband Tom (2015), her mother and father as well as brothers Harry and David, mother and father-in-law Mary and Auguste, as well as sister/brother-in-laws Catherine (Gordon), James (Clara), and Ken. Jean leaves behind her children David (Victoria) of South Carolina, Julia, and James (Bonnie) of Minnesota. Jean was an amazing Nana/Grandma to her grandchildren Spencer, Ethan, Alena, Danielle, Laura, Ainsley and Sofie who will all miss her dearly. She is survived by her brother Ray (Joan), sister-in-law Rose (Ron) Marcy, sister-in-laws Kaye Ducharme, Peggy and Diane Voll as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jean married our father Tom in 1959 and they transferred from London to Dryden to finally settle in Thunder Bay. Mom was always taking care of others starting with her three younger brothers when her mother lost her vision, to her career as a nurse, her children and grandchildren and her husband Tom as his health worsened. Mom was a very giving person who served on the Corpus Christi CWL for over 40 years and had a strong faith. Mom was active with cross country skiing, aquabics, biking, walking, swimming, golfing, curling, canoeing, bridge, sewing, quilting, and preparing amazing meals and baking for all. She loved music, entertaining and hosting anyone who stopped by their home in town or their camp. Mom always knew exactly what to say and was a very gentle, kind and caring person and she had many dear friends. Due to the public health concerns with Covid 19, arrangements will be delayed until all of her children and family can be together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Joseph Foundation, Regional Food Distribution Agency Thunder Bay or a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store