(HAMILTON)
June passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice unit on September 9, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer. June was born on June 16, 1930 to Lena and Lee (Slim) Hamilton and lived most of her life in Vickers Heights where she made many life long friends. She married Henry (Hank) Feaver in 1950, and together they raised five children in a loving, close-knit family. They loved traveling and camping, especially their years at Kash River Resort. She was a long time employee of Kellogg's Dairy and Loudon's Foods.
June was an active member of First Church United and then Broadway United Church where she enjoyed the fellowship as well as lending a hand wherever it was needed.
After she retired she began volunteering at McKellar Hospital and then the Regional Hospital and received many awards for her years of service until her illness prevented her from continuing any longer.
June was predeceased by her parents, husband Henry and daughter Wendy in 1989, brother Gordy (Hammy) Hamilton, sister Wilma Koczkur and brother-in-law Vic Koczkur, and sister-in-law Helen Hamilton, sister-in-law Marge Andrew and brother-in-law Jim Andrew.
She will be forever loved and missed by daughter Ricki (Glenn) Turk, son Mark (Kathy) Feaver, daughter Leslie (Stephen) Danielson, and daughter Lori Feaver. Also surviving are brother Ross Hamilton, sister-in-law Gerd Hamilton, brother-in-law Bill (Gloria) Feaver, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and cousin and special friend Marg Bold. June also had a very special relationship with great granddaughter Harmony.
A celebration of life for June will be held on Friday, September 13 at 2:00pm at the Vickers Heights Community Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Hospice or a charity of your choice.
