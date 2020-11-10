1/1
Jean Hartley
Jean Hartley, a resident of Hogarth Riverview Manor, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020. She was 100 years old. Jean was born in West Hartlepool, Durham County, England on April 24, 1920. As a baby, she and her family moved to Port Arthur, where she attended elementary and high school. Jean excelled academically, skipping two grades. She also was an outstanding gymnast. Upon graduation from Hillcrest High School, Jean began her secretarial career as a legal secretary in Port Arthur and Winnipeg. She loved being a secretary, where she was able to put her exceptional administrative skills to great use. Later, Jean worked at Marathon Corporation and served as an Executive Secretary for the Lakehead Board of Education. She married Morris Hartley in 1943 and had one child, Jim, in 1952. Following her retirement, she and Morris travelled frequently to Southern California, where Jim and his wife, Debbie, had relocated. Jean loved spending time with her two grandchildren, Morgan and Scott, both of whom inherited her academic acumen and athletic prowess. Jean was predeceased by her husband, Morris, sister, Edna Erickson and brother, Harry Astrand. She is survived by son, Jim, daughter-in-law, Debbie, grandchildren, Morgan and Scott and great granddaughter, Vivian Belle.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
