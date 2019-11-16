|
It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing the passing of Jean Lyon (91) on November 7, 2019 in Jasper, Alberta (formerly from Thunder Bay). She passed peacefully in the Jasper Seton Healthcare Centre surrounded by family.
Jean was born to the late Josephine and Chesrie Alexander in Thunder Bay (Port Arthur), Ontario on Sept 27, 1928. She was married to Frank Lyon (deceased) in 1950. She is survived by her three children Michael Lyon (Pirjo), Sandra Holm (Douglas) and Jeffrey Lyon (Lynn) and grandchildren Danielle Anathema, Christine Lyon, Jennifer Holm, Shannon Glover (Matt), Daniel Holm (Diana) and Jarrett Lyon and 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters Dorothy Hughes, Isobel Purves and Ellen Morrow.
Jean and Frank enjoyed travelling to visit family as well as enjoying the warmer weather in the south during the winter months. They spent the summers at their home on Shebandowan Lake near Thunder Bay. After Frank's passing, Jean continued to travel and spend summers at the lake until 2016 when she moved to Jasper to be closer to family.
Jean enjoyed life, and was very active with distance running, aerobics and tennis. She was very happy when she was active, and especially loved long walks. When she moved to Jasper, she continued to be active hiking, camping and walking all around town.
Jean was a strong and independent woman, with a positive outlook and a sunny disposition. She was a kind and gentle soul who had an incredible life spirit that touched the lives of anyone who knew her.
Jean fought a brave battle with cancer, and asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to support the fight against cancer.