With great sadness, we share the August 31st, 2020 passing of our dear Mother and Grandmother, Jean Allen. In her 95th year, Jean died peacefully at home and surrounded by love. Born in Montreal on November 8th, 1925, Jean "lived a life and then some". In 1935, she and her family moved to Campbellton, New Brunswick. Having attended Acadia and McGill universities, Jean completed her Physical Education degree in 1946 and then went on to complete the Registered Nursing program at Montréal's Royal Victoria Hospital. She then headed to New York City to nurse - working nights at the New York Presbyterian Hospital so she could "get in as many Broadway shows as possible".Meeting her husband-to-be on a blind date on New Year's Eve, while back in Campbellton for the holidays and before setting off for England and a new nursing job, changed her life's direction. She and Gordon Allen were married in June 1954, and lived in both Atholville and Edmundston, New Brunswick before moving and settling into their home in Thunder Bay in 1965. Jean had a keen passion for adventure - including making several crossings to Northern Ireland as a young child and woman to visit family, many fun times at the McLennan's "old camp" on the Upper Upsalquitch River, getting her private pilot's license in 1966 (a highlight of her life!) and continuing to travel from coast to coast with her children and grandchildren until she was into her 90's. Jessica and Rebecca often referred to her as "WikiGrams" for her incredible and vast knowledge, particularly of history, geography and literature, (she would have been an excellent Jeopardy contestant!). Jean volunteered at the McKellar Hospital switchboard and with the children's swim program at the George Jeffrey Children's Centre and was a proud supporter of the Thunder Bay Museum, the Historical Society, the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra, the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists Club and the Salvation Army. She was a talented and avid seamstress, crochetier, curler, swimmer, reader, crossword puzzler and bridge player - enjoying her bridge games and social times with her friends right up until COVID prevented their meeting in March of this year.Jean is predeceased by her husband, Gordon (1997) and is survived and treasured by her children Margaret, Susan (Frank) and John (Beth) and by her grandchildren Jessica and Rebecca Shaw and Eric and Victoria Allen. Close family surviving her are her brother Bud (Mildred) Weatherup, niece Carol (Stan) Rhodenizer, nephew Sean (Karen) Weatherup and close cousin Rosemary Harrington as well as numerous relatives in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.Heartfelt thanks to our palliative care team, specifically to Nurse Practitioners (Aparna, Melora, Donald), LIHN co-ordinator Gillian and her associates, the St. Elizabeth's nurses (especially Erika, Jennifer and Caroline) and her awesome PSW, Laura, for their TLC and support over the past weeks. Per Jean's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Donations to the Salvation Army, the CNIB, the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists Club or to the charity of your choice in honour of Jean's life and as a legacy would be gratefully appreciated.Remembering our Mother ("Ma") and Grams/Grandma for her zest for life, her strong independence and her amazing and infectious laugh will carry her spirit on within us; may she now rest and fulfil her McGill 1946 yearbook quote "To sleep, to sleep -- perchance to dream" and may she finally enjoy the thrill of a "7 no trump" hand!